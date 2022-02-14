Mumbai: Tata Sons on Monday appointed Ilker Ayci, the former chairman of Turkish Airlines as the CEO and MD of Air India. Ayci was a member of the Air India board prior to his appointment.

The Air India board met on Monday afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci, with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a special invitee. The board approved his appointment, subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

"Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new year," Chandrasekaran said.

Responding to the development, Ayci said, "I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group."

Ayci was born in Istanbul in 1971. He is 1994 alumni of Bilkent University's Department of Political Science and Public Administration. He is set to assume his responsibilities on April 1, 2022.

Read: 'Air India back with Tatas': Amitabh Bachchan reminisces iconic ad