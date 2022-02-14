Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced the return of Air India back to the Tatas, having recalled seeing the iconic airliner's banner ad during his college days. The actor who studied at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College, used to see a banner ad of Air India on a building in Connaught Place in the heart of the city as he travelled to college.

"I remember the banner ad, in the late 50s on a striking building in Connaught Place, New Delhi, that I would pass by as I travelled to University in the Univ Special: 'There's an air about India.’ Bobby Kooka at his best,” Big B tweeted late on Sunday night. The national carrier landed back in the hands of its founders, Tata Group, in January, nearly seven decades after it was nationalised and following years in debt.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata group's holding company for Rs 18,000 crore.

As a part of the deal, the Tata group was also handed over Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in ground handling arm Air India SATS. Tatas had beat the Rs 15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier.

While this will be the first privatisation since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' stable it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd.

