Ludhiana/Patiala: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Patiala on Sunday to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections scheduled on February 20.

While addressing the public meeting in Patiala, he highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always worked for the development of Sikhs. He gave permission of the Foreign contribution regulation Act (FCRA) in Golden Temple and removed tax from langar. He further mentions that PM Modi brought Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan to Amritsar after thousands of years.

He further urged the people in Punjab to give a chance to PM Modi and BJP government. He claimed that they will eradicate drugs from Punjab as their goal is to make Punjab drug-free. "I want you to choose a govt that will work together with the Centre for the development of Punjab," adds Union Minister.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah addressed a public meeting in Ludhiana where he claimed that if the BJP government is formed in Punjab then they will make the state drug-free in the next five years, establish Narcotics Control Bureau branch offices in four cities of the state for drug prevention and form a task force in every district of the state.

Targetting Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress Chief Ministerial face, Union Minister said, "Channi Sahib is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. A chief minister who cannot provide a secure route to the prime minister of India, can he provide security to Punjab?"

He tweeted after his address in Ludhiana that only the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi can bring back the pride of Punjab by making it safe and developed. He appealed to the people of Punjab to give NDA a chance to serve Punjab once.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if the people of Punjab did not fight for the independence of India, then even today India would have to be a slave. He said that Punjab is such a province of India which is addressed as the 'liver' of India.

On providing employment to the youth in Punjab, he said that big companies would be established in Punjab so that the youth of Punjab would not have to go out of Punjab for employment.

Amit Shah said that if the people of Punjab elect BJP in 2022, it will repay the loans of all farmers up to Rs. 50000.

Speaking on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Amit Shah said that Akali Dal never supported BJP and has used BJP in Punjab only for its personal interest.