Delhi: The prosecution on Monday told Delhi's Karkardooma Court that there was a 'conspiracy of silence' in committing the 2020 North East Delhi riots, the idea behind which was to completely put the system under paralysis.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad was arguing before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat opposing the bail pleas of accused Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Meera Haider, Salim Malik, Shahab Ahmed, and Saleem Khan.

On the aspect of the first phase of riots, Prasad referred to various FIRs registered in December 2019 to show a common pattern in all the cases which was to attack police personnel and cause destruction to public property. "You have a grievance against a legislation, you are well within your rights to express your grievance but there was no reason to cause damage and destruction to property and attack police officials," Prasad submitted.

The Prosecutor shared details of the Google Map of the North-East Delhi area with the court which shows that particular routes of North-East Delhi were blocked so that the entire area would be cut off from the rest of the city.

The chats accessed by the police, make it all clear that the violence is pre-planned as things like the Petrol bomb is not available at a shop, it requires a person who knows how to make it.

Now the next hearing on the bail plea will be held on February 2 as fixed by the court.

