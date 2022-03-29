Hyderabad: Indian Administrative Service officer and 2016 batch topper Tina Dabi whose short-lived marriage with 2nd topper from the batch Athar Amir Khan made national headlines is marrying another IAS now, she announced on Instagram.

"I'm wearing the smile you gave me #fiance," Dabi captioned an Instagram picture of her and 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande holding each others' hand on Monday. Gawande also uploaded the engagement pictures on Instagram. “Together, is my favourite place to be!” he captioned the picture.

Dabi, who had topped the 2015 batch IAS, grabbed national headlines after she married 2nd topper from the batch Athar Aamir Khan from Kashmir in 2018. They however parted ways in November last year. Khan is presently posted as Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

