Saharanpur (UP): A person handed down triple talaq to his wife in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after she turned down his demand for dowry. The accused was asking for a car as dowry and when the victim expressed that her parents would not be able to fulfil his demand, he divorced her.

Gulshana, a resident of Qutubsher area, claimed that she was not only given 'triple talaq' by her husband but she was also locked up in the room. Besides, her husband allegedly thrashed her with a belt. Somehow, the aggrieved woman freed herself and rushed to her parents' house, where she narrated her ordeal. The hapless woman along with her relatives went to Saharanpur SSP's office to lodge a complaint against her husband and in-laws. The SSP has issued instructions to take action against the accused husband and his parents.

The victim stated that her father had solemnized her marriage with pomp and show and spent Rs 20 lakh around 2 years ago. Everything was going well after the marriage. But, after some time, her husband started taunting her for not giving him a car. "When I opposed him, he started beating me. When I complained to the in-laws, they also demanded to bring a car in the dowry. Then, my husband started beating me mercilessly every day. On July 4 morning, my husband and in-laws pressured me to get Rs 5 lakh from my parents. When I told them about my father's helplessness, I was given triple talaq. My husband thrashed me with a belt and locked me up in a room," alleged Gulshana.

City SP Rajesh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the matter based on the victim's complaint. "A complaint regarding 'triple talaq' has come to the knowledge of police. Action will be taken against the accused husband and in-laws," said Kumar.