New Delhi: The Union home ministry has launched a portal for the benefit of personnel belonging to central armed police forces like CRPF and BSF seeking re-employment after their retirement. The portal, 'CAPF Punarvaas', will help retired personnel seeking re-employment to find an appropriate match by uploading their personal details on the Welfare & Rehabilitation Board (WARB) along with their area of expertise and preferred employment location.

"With an aim to facilitate retired CAPF and Assam Rifle personnel to secure employment with private security agencies, the home ministry under the directions of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched 'CAPF Punarvaas', through the Welfare & Rehabilitation Board (WARB)," an official statement said. The home ministry also runs a portal under Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) for the registration of private security agencies (PSAs).

Both websites have now been interlinked whereby the database of retired CAPFs personnel who have applied on 'CAPF Punarvaas' can be accessed by PSAs through PSARA website resulting in a single platform for both job seekers and job providers. This new initiative of the home ministry provides access to the data base under 'CAPFs Punarvaas' to PSAs digitally, the statement said.

With the increase in the number of business establishments requiring security services, there has been a substantial growth of PSAs thereby increasing the requirement of security personnel. On the one hand, the PSAs will benefit by accessing the database of retired and willing personnel of CAPFs who are well trained in providing security and other security related services, on the other hand this initiative will provide an electronic platform for retired CAPFs personnel to secure employment in PSAs. This initiative is a step towards the welfare of CAPFs personnel and will go a long way in meeting their rehabilitation requirements. Welfare of the CAPF personnel and their families has been one of the top priorities of the government led by Narendra Modi, the statement said.