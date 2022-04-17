New Delhi: Police have arrested 14 people so far in the Jahangirpuri violence including a key conspirator who has cases against him in the past as well.

The accused had been identified as Ansar and was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault, added the police."During the probe of a case in Jahangirpuri violence, one of the conspirators namely Ansar has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections & booked 5 times under Gambling Act & Arms Act," said Delhi Police. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in violence-hit Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi on Sunday.

Fourteen persons have been arrested so far, in connection with a clash between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday. They include Ansar, Zahid, Shahzad Mukhtar Ali, Mohammad Ali, Amir, Aksar, Noor Alam, Mohammad Aslam, Zakir, Akram, Imtiaz, Mohammad Ali and Ahir.

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening during a procession. "After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

In this case, the police had initially arrested nine accused. Five other accused have been arrested after their interrogation including the person who opened fire. He has been identified as Mohammad Aslam. The pistol which he used has also been recovered from him. A case has been registered against him in Jahangirpuri in 2020 as well.

After the riots in Jahangirpuri, the police are holding a meeting with the Aman Committee in different areas of Delhi. An appeal is being made to maintain peace by talking to the people of both communities. Police have been kept on alert, especially in those areas where people of both the communities live.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police is likely to take over the Jahangirpuri violence case, news agency IANS reported quoting a source.

Also read: Hubli violence: 40 arrested, 12 policemen hurt and Section 144 imposed in Hubli