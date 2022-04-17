.

Video shows man aiming gun during Delhi violence Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of stone-pelting and violence in the Jahangirpuri area of ​​Delhi has surfaced in which a person can be seen firing bullets as well. Clashes occurred in the area on Saturday night during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Police officials and several other people were injured in the violence. The video that has surfaced now is from the area near Kushal cinema. The person aiming with a gun has been identified as Aslam. He is the same person who fired at and injured a policeman. He has been arrested along with 13 others including a history-sheeter by the name of Ansar.