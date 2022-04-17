Hubli (Karnataka): Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night. The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk then police used tear gas shells and dispersed them. There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.

"A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station. Four policemen including one inspector injured. Section 144 was imposed in the entire city and the situation is under control," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.

with Agency inputs