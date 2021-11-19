Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): The heavy rains and consequent floods have created a major havoc in several parts of Andhra Pradesh. The entire city of Kadapa is under water-logging, and the Buggavanka river has also furiously erupted in the middle of the city. The Police has so far evacuated people in nearly 250 homes and set up 11 rehabilitation centers there.

The ditches and bends in the city are overflowing. With the influx of flood water from the upper reaches, the Pincha Reservoir and the Annamayya projects are also flowing under precarious condition. At Sundupalli, the embankment of the Pincha project was breached by 3 meters. As the floodwaters reached the Annamayya project from Pincha, 5 gates were lifted and 50 lakh cu secs of water was released downstream. Authorities have issued a red alert after the Annamayya project mound was also breached.

On the other hand, Rajampeta Zone floods continue, impacting Badanagadda. The earthen bund at Annamayya Reservoir got completely washed away. Gundluru, Seshamambapuram and Mandapally villages have submerged in water. The Nandulur-Rajampeta railway track was washed away leading to train logjam. The bridge at the Annamayya project is also facing heavy floods and is in a medangerous condition.

According to the state government officials, 16 people reportedly drowned in the Cheyeru river. Four women from Bangarupallam Mandal Tekumanda were also washed away in the flood waters of Balijepalli pond in Chittoor district on Thursday. Their bodies were found on Friday, whereas the search for three missing women still continues. Authorities estimate that about 30 to 40 people have been rescued so far.

The Kalikiri large pond on the Madanapalle-Tirupati main road in Kalikiri diverted traffic on this route due to the surging waters. The heavy rains also caused landslides on both passes of Tirumala. TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) had closed down two ghats for two days on the orders of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy since the situation was dangerous, said a TTD official. As a result, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the Kapilathirtha-Tirumala bypass road.

The Tirumala Ghat Road is being patrolled by TTD EO, Jawahar Reddy. TTD has also informed the devotees to avoid visiting Tirumala for some time as the situation is quite dangerous. The state government has appointed special officers to monitor the heavy rains in Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts.