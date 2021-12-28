Kolkata: With the Gangasagar Mela round the corner and the three-day event posed to draw a crowd of no less than three lakh, mostly from outside the state, will the Mela turn out to be an Omicron spreader event? ETV Bharat tries to get an answer by speaking to doctors and analysts.

For the last two years, the famous Gangasagar Mela at Sagar Island in West Bengal was organised without any major pomp and grandeur. But this time, the state government has decided to organise the same in a much bigger way.

Although the state government has assured that the fair will be conducted keeping all the precautionary factors in mind, the physicians feel that in the wake of the Omicron scare it would have been better had the event to be kept a low key affair.

Although officially Trinamool Congress leaders are tight-lipped on this issue but secretly they are confiding that had the event not been organised then BJP, as the principal opposition party in the state, would have resorted to an adverse campaign on this issue, which the state’s ruling party does not want to happen.

On Tuesday the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself supervised the entire arrangements at Sagar Islands. Sources said that a major turnout is expected this year, which had made the medical fraternity quite scary. They are apprehending another round of super-spreaders. According to city-based physician, Dr Koushik Lahiri, the political leaders have their own political compulsions. “Hence, often these politicians ignore science and medical advisories. They would have tried to resist this super- spreader taking lessons from the first and second waves. Instead, they are opening the avenues for super-spreaders,” he said.

However, he does not want to blame the politicians and the government alone. According to him, the common people also refuse to follow the protocols. “During the first wave, there was a concerted effort by common people, the medical fraternity and administration to resist the super-spreader.

However, that disciple was banished during the elections this year and hence came the second wave. I wonder why such a huge gathering is allowed on the occasion of Gangasagar. At a time ICMR is insisting on fresh regulations then why there is an irresponsible move,” Dr Lahiri questioned.

A similar opinion was expressed by another reputed city-based medical practitioner, Dr Arindam Biswas. According to him, the medical fraternity has clearly said that mass public gatherings should be avoided at any cost to prevent the super-spreader. “Many affected persons are asymptomatic. Omicron scare is already prevailing in different states including West Bengal.

So undoubtedly such mass gathering will enhance the spreader. Night curfews are in place in different states. Delhi has imposed restrictions again. Religious sentiments might be involved with Gangasagar Mela. But it would have been better if the event was not organized this year in such a big way keeping in mind the health hazards,” Dr Biswas said.

Political analyst and the former registrar of Calcutta University, Raja Gopal Dhara Chakraborty said at times people are themselves responsible for this spreader. “At the same time, the administration cannot deny their responsibilities.

It is true that a major group of people in the South 24 Parganas district is financially dependent on this event to earn their livelihood. So it seems on this count the state government is helpless. The state government is surely taking precautionary steps during the festive days. But it will not surely prevent the spreader in case of this mass gathering,” he said.

