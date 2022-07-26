Nuh: Haryana Police arrested a total of nine people in July 19 killing of Nuh DSP, the police informed on Tuesday. The Nuh Police arrested three more people in connection with the alleged murder of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who was mowed down by a truck while investigating illegal mining in Nuh on July 19.

"After arresting the six people in the case of the DSP killing, we have arrested three more people in the past two days. One accused (Tabbir alias Baira) was arrested on July 24 (Sunday), while Arshad (the son of the owner of the dumper truck) and a labourer named Abbas were arrested on July 25," Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police told media persons.

"So far nine out of 12 accused have been arrested under different charges. The remaining three will also be arrested soon and the case will proceed further as per the Court's directions," SP Singla added. The main accused in the Nuh DSP killing, identified as Shabir alias Mittar hailing from Tauru, Haryana was arrested after an encounter with the Haryana Police on July 20.

He was arrested from the hills of Ganghora, the hill station area of Bharatpur (Rajasthan) where he was hiding after killing the DSP. On July 19, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said that the culprits will not be spared. He said that strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.

"We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he said. Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed. The Chief Minister said that the state government will provide a job to one family member of the deceased police officer.

The Chief Minister also said that the DSP performed his duty with bravery and the dumper truck involved in the incident has been identified. Senior Haryana Police officers had rushed to the spot. Haryana Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma also said that "strict action" will be taken against the guilty. On Saturday (July 23), the police conducted raids against illegal mining in 24 villages and impounded 236 vehicles without documents.

According to the police, the search operation was conducted under Operation Clean, in which around 1,500 police personnel were deployed and they also seized 60 other vehicles for being allegedly involved in the illegal mining. SP Varun Singla informed that they also filed three other cases in the matter and have seized 27 'stolen vehicles' under section 102 of the CrPC (Power of police officer to seize certain property), which will be investigated later in a separate case.

Later on Thursday (July 21), the Supreme Court agreed to examine the issue related to the killing of the DSP. Earlier, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also said that the state government will conduct a judicial inquiry in connection with the killing of the DSP. (ANI)