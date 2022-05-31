Palwal: In an inspiring story, the daughter of a private bus driver from Palwal, Haryana has brought laurels to the family by qualifying for the prestigious UPSC exam- 2021 the results of which were declared on Monday. Nidhi Gehlot, who lives in Krishna Colony of Palwal district of Haryana, has secured rank 524 in the UPSC examination. Nidhi's father Satya Prakash a private bus driver is the sole breadwinner in the family.

Nidhi's rare feat has however created hope in the family. In 2009, after passing her class 10th examination, Nidhi did her diploma from Utavad Polytechnical College instead of enrolling in the 12th. After completing her diploma, she took admission in B.Tech Civil and completed it in 2017 from YMCA University in 2020. Nidhi had topped the university in M. Tech and aspired to go into administrative service from the beginning.

Without wasting time, she started her Civil Services preparation from 2020. She however failed in the first attempt of UPSC, but did not lose hope and began to prepare afresh for the second attempt. The determination finally paid off this year. Nidhi said that she used to study for about 10 hours daily. The first time she failed, she felt very bad, but with more hard work, she started preparing again.

She also credited her parents for consistently supporting her. Nidhi said that those who are not able to succeed for the first time, should not lose heart. “If you face failure, do not stop working hard. Success will definitely come your way one day,” she said.

Satya Prakash, Nidhi's father said he is very very happy about the success of his daughter. “She used to study for 12-14 hours. For her success, we reduced our expenses. Finally, her hard work paid off today,” he said.

Also read: UPSC topper Shruti Sharma credits her success to 'extremely supportive parents'