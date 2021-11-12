Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Former Chief Minister Uttarakhand and CWC Member AICC Harish Rawat on Thursday prior to attending the 'Vijay Shankhnad Sankalp' rally had an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat. Rawat flayed the ruling Pushkar Singh Dhami government and also raised questions on former Uttarakhand CM and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari alleging that the latter had misused his post.

The 73-yr old said, "Congress' 'Vijay Shankhnad Sankalp' rally has started. This time Congress will form the government with a full majority and we are getting the support of the people. Targeting the BJP government, he said that inflation and unemployment are at their peak. In such a situation, the public is now going to trample the BJP. The slogan of the public would be - 'Abki Baar BJP Tadipar' (which roughly translates to BJP losing power)."

On being asked about why the BJP and Congress haven't declared their Chief Minister's face, Rawat said that it is very necessary to declare the Chief Minister's face in a healthy democracy.

"After all, we have to obey the mandate of the people and politics should not be done by deceiving them," Rawat added.

Speaking on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's allegations regarding politics of appeasement by the Congress, the former CM said that it was the BJP that is resorting to saffronisation.

He also went on to claim that Koshyari had abused the dignity of his post through corruption, illegal mining and had allegedly misled the people.

"Koshyari is trying to influence people politically, but now nothing will work, because the public has made up their mind to bring about a change," Rawat stated, adding that the BJP leader who had served as the Chief Minister and coined the slogan - better work and corruption-free government, is now only engaged in illegal mining.

These consequences could lead to a huge disaster in the state, the Congress leader added.

"Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022, Congress is now going to start the second phase of the 'Gaon-Gaon Congress' campaign in the state. Congress state in-charge Devendra Yadav has also reached on a five-day tour to join the campaign. In fact, just as Congress leaders spent the night at villages in Uttar Pradesh, leaders of Uttarakhand are also following suit. With this programme, we are not only aiming for victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, but are also preparing to capture power," Rawat said.

