New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or the UAPA should be invoked on offenders who have committed a crime under it and they should be arrested.



The remark from Sibal came after the Haridwar police added names of more accused in the hate speech case but "not arrested" anybody. The police has added the name of Yati Narasimhanand -- the controversial religious leader who allegedly used provocative speech against a community.



"Haridwar Hate Speech What's the point in just naming accused Arrest them Prosecute them under UAPA," he said in a tweet adding, "Modi ji Yogi ji: why are you silent?"



The hate speech was reportedly made during an event in Haridwar held from December 17 to 20. Video clips of the event, circulated on social media, says that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan."



The event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.



The Uttrakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi -- former Shia Waqf board chairman, who recently converted to Hinduism. In a similar incident, Chhattisgarh Police had arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.



The police had registered an FIR against the religious leader and others for allegedly making derogatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse. The Congress is criticising the delay in action against the accused in Haridwar.

IANS