Varanasi: The Varanasi district court will pronounce its verdict on Monday on the plea submitted by senior advocate Harishankar Pandey wherein he had objected to washing of hands and feet in the prayer hall alleging that it contaminates the place of the alleged 'Shivling'.

He further stated that it is an act of disrespect towards Hindu society. The plaintiff had even sought to register a case against political leaders such as AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, and others for their comments on the Gyanvapi mosque row, alleging that they have hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ujjwal Upadhyay on Saturday reserved its orders on the said application seeking a ban of washing of hands and feet in the 'wazu khana' of the mosque and on the rhetoric of political leaders. The court in its last hearing reserved its orders and allotted October 17 for further discussion in this regard.

Earlier, in the Gyanvapi mosque case, the court had rejected the plea seeking carbon dating of the alleged 'Shivling' found during a survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex earlier this year in connection with the Varanasi Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri case.

District Public Prosecutor (Civil) Mahendra Prasad said that the plea seeking directions for carbon dating of the alleged 'Shivling' was dismissed based on the Supreme Court's order of May 17, 2022 wherein the Court had directed to keep the place of the alleged 'Shivling' safe and protected. Advocate Akhlaq Ahmed, representing the Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee, which objected to the carbon dating petition of the Hindu petitioners, stated that District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesh had dismissed the petition as it may harm the evidence.