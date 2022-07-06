Srinagar(J&K): Two newly recruited militants on Wednesday surrendered before security forces after an overnight encounter in the Hadigam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The militants reportedly surrendered after being persuaded by their families for doing so.

A senior police officer told that on specific information about the presence of militants, a joint team of forces including the Army's 9 RR, CRPF and police launched Cordon-and-Search-Operation in the Hadigam area of the district. He said that as the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon forces, triggering off an encounter.

“After getting that both militants are locals, their families were brought to the spot who persuaded them to surrender, eventually they surrendered before security forces,” the official said. They also informed that some incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also confiscated from the militants who surrendered.

The surrender came after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Hadigam area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district early on Wednesday morning as confirmed by the officers deployed in the area.

"Encounter has been started at Hadigam area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said. The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area. The security forces had cordoned off the area.

Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.