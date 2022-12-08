Ahmedabad: As the vote counting of the Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 continues, some constituencies are aligning perfectly with the expected trends as predicted during the exit polls. Some other constituencies, on the other hand, have taken many by surprise even as the vote counting continues. Here is a brief peek into the trends with some key contestants from various constituencies in the fray.

Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Patel is heading towards an obvious win, with a whopping 80.86% votes already in his favour in the Ghatlodia constituency. Leading on second as of 11 am is the Congress candidate Dr Amee Yajnik with 6,071 votes, amounting to about 10% of the total votes -- nowhere close to being a competition to CM Patel. Vijay Patel, the AAP candidate has 4,167 votes in his cart, standing third amid the poor competition.

Hardik Patel

BJP leader and face of the Patidar Andolan in Gujarat, Hardik Patel is leading with around 10,000 votes in the Viramgam Constituency against the AAP candidate Anadaji Amarsinh. While Patel has secured 46.3% votes bagging around 28,363 votes as of 11 am, the AAP candidate is leading second with 30.8% votes amounting to 18,867 votes in total.

Isudan Gadhvi

Showing a change in the BJP favouring trend across the state, AAP candidate Isudan Gadhvi stands ahead with over 21,000 votes amounting to a total of 38.19% votes. BJP's Ayar Mulubhai Bera is meanwhile trailing in the second position with a total of 16,935 votes, while Congress' Vikrambhai Ahir comes close to being a fight to BJP with 14,459 votes. Even though the trends currently favour Gadhvi, there could be fluctuations in trends as the counting continues.

Alpesh Thakor

The BJP party's debutant youth leader Alpesh Khodaji Thakor from the Gandhinagar south Constituency is leading with a total count of 14,600 votes amounting to a total of 52.98% of the total votes, as of 11 am. Next in line is Dr Himanshu Patel (Adalaj) from the Indian National Congress with 11,330 votes. Though it is Aam Aadmi Party's first time here, the party has managed to garner the third position with 864 votes. The party has contested Devendrabhai (Dolatbhai) Pravinchandra Patel.