Ahmedabad: Doctors at the Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad saved the life of a 107-year-old woman by performing an angioplasty under challenging conditions. Jamnaben, the elderly from a village in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, suffered a heart attack after which her family got her admitted to Marengo CIMS Hospital, where angiography showed 99 per cent severe blockage in the arteries.

The age and the frail condition of the woman posed a significant challenge in performing angioplasty to restore the normal functioning of her heart, however, doctors overcame the challenge and treated the patient. The team of surgeons was led by interventional cardiologist and hospital president Dr Keyur Parikh, assisted by cardiac anesthesiologist Chintan Seth. In the elderly woman's case, the challenges were beyond age.

As per the doctors, for a radial interventional procedure, the patient must be healthy enough that the doctor can locate the radial artery in the wrist. However, Dr Parikh said that age “should never be a limit for healthcare delivery". The family of the 107-year-old expressed their gratitude to the doctors saying, "We wish our great-grandmother lives many more years."

"From the day our grandfather was treated for the same procedure in this hospital, We were sure that our great-grandmother would also get well soon," a family member said. According to studies, about 4-5 crore people in India suffer from ischemic heart disease (IHD) accounting for 15-20 percent of deaths. IHD is a condition when the arteries constrict, allowing less blood and oxygen to reach the heart leading to a heart attack.

