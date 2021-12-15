New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash, who was under treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru has passed away.

He was shifted to the Air Force Command hospital last Thursday from Wellington's Military Hospital for further treatment. The Group Captain's medical condition was said to be critical but stable.

Indian Air Force on Wednesday took to Twitter saying, "IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

President Ram Nath Kovind too condoled the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh.

"Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family," President Kovind tweeted.

On December 9, the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, was airlifted to Bengaluru Command Hospital in HAL Road for higher treatment.

Group Captain Varun Singh had earlier survived a life-threatening emergency while flying a Tejas aircraft during a test sortie last year. For his bravery, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra this year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also informed Parliament that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh had initiated an investigation into the helicopter crash.

Singh said in a statement in the Lok Sabha that all efforts were being made to save Group Captain Varun Singh, who was on life support at the military hospital in Wellington.