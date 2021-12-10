New Delhi: After the untimely demise of the CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, the responsibility of finding a replacement for his crucial position lies with the government. The Centre, therefore, plans to soon begin the process of appointing the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Most people have their eyes laid on Army Chief MM Naravne as a highly potential candidate in this regard.

Many retired military commanders and officials in authority believe that appointing General Narvane as the new CDS would be a prudent step as he is about to retire from the post of Army Chief within five months. The authorities said on Thursday that the government would form a committee of senior commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force to take the decision on the issue. Based on the committee's recommendation, the decision will be finalised in the next two to three days and will further be sent to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approval.

The recommendations will further be sent to the Cabinet Appointments Committee for consideration of the names and the final decision over the appointment of India's next CDS will be given. The authorities have also confirmed that several high ranking officers will coordinate the process of selecting the committee of potential candidates for the post of CDS.

The government would follow the same protocol for the appointment of CDS as is followed for the appointment of the Chiefs of the three Armed Forces. The CDS is chaired by the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) comprising the heads of the three Armed Forces. The authorities said that it is widely understood that given the performance of General Naravane and the manner in which he handled the East Ladakh stalemate, his appointment to the top post is highly likely.

General Naravane is the most senior of the three army chiefs and is due to retire in April. Chief of the Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar has taken over on September 30 and November 30 respectively.

The appointment of CDS was recommended by a high-level committee set up in 1999 to look into the flaws in the country's security system during the Kargil war. General Rawat took over as India's first CDS on January 1 last year to coordinate the work of the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force and to enhance the country's military capabilities. His tenure was due till March 2023. The retirement age for a CDS is 65 years, while the tenure of Army Chiefs is up to the age of 62 years or for a serving period of 3 years. The CDS is the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs in the Ministry of Defence and the Principal Adviser to the Minister of Defence.

A former military commander said, "There is a strong possibility that General Naravane will be the next CDS and this would be a wise decision." It's worth noting that if General Narwane is appointed as the CDS, the position of the Army Chief shall be vacant and a new appointment in his place will be required.