Bhiwani (Haryana): Disgruntled Olympians and coaches have threatened to stage more protests over the Haryana government's new decision to change the state's sports policy. The issue regarding scrapping the direct recruitment policy in Group A, B, and C categories under the sports quota of the Haryana government has created an uproar among members of the sports fraternity.

On Monday, several national and international players staged a demonstration at Bhiwani, Haryana, and demanded the restoration of the policy as well as direct recruitment of sportspersons as per the aforementioned categories. Olympic medal winner Boxer Vijender Singh was leading the agitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijender Singh, said, "We were compelled to take to the protest path because the Haryana government has halted the scope for entry of young players to high ranking government jobs. The three per cent sports quota for recruitment in high-ranking government jobs, implemented by the previous Hooda government in Haryana, has been scrapped. This three per cent sports quota was the major attraction for Haryana players for their best performances in the Olympics and other international sports events. Haryana is known as a sports factory in the country for producing players. Hence, the future of players is now at stake."

Vijender further said, "The protest has started from Sports City Bhiwani and the demonstration will spread to Rohtak, Sonepat, and other districts of Haryana from where good players were produced. Besides, instead of asking for three per cent, we will demand from the government to provide 5 to 6 per cent sports quota for availing high ranking government jobs in Haryana."