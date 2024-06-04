ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH | Telugu Actor Hema Maintains Innocence amid Rave Party Arrest: 'They're Falsely Accusing Me'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

Updated : Jun 4, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Telugu actor Hema vehemently denies involvement in the rave party case, asserting innocence as she faces arrest. She maintains that she did not consume drugs, shared a video denying her presence in Bengaluru, and insists she was in Hyderabad during the event.

Telugu Actor Hema arrested in rave party case (ANI)

Telugu Actor Hema Maintains Innocence amid Rave Party Arrest: 'They're Falsely Accusing Me' (ANI)

Bengaluru: Bengaluru rave party case took a turn when Telugu film actor Hema was arrested by the Central Crime Branch after questioning on Monday. The party, held on May 19 near Electronic City, came under scrutiny.

Hema was summoned by the CCB on Monday and, as per sources, she appeared wearing a burqa to conceal her identity. However, her responses didn't satisfy the interrogators, leading to her arrest.

Addressing the media outside the police station, Hema maintained her innocence, stating, "I haven't done anything wrong. They're falsely accusing me. I did not take drugs. I shared a video denying my involvement from Hyderabad, not Bengaluru. I even posted a video of myself cooking biryani in Hyderabad."

The party, disguised as a birthday celebration, attracted attendees mainly from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with a few from Bengaluru, according to CCB sources.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB raided the venue and conducted blood tests on the attendees, revealing that 86 individuals, including Hema, tested positive for narcotics out of the 103 present.

The raid yielded a significant haul, including MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, MDMA crystals, cannabis, cocaine, luxury cars, and DJ equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Earlier, Hema released a video asserting her innocence, claiming to be in Hyderabad at a farmhouse and denying involvement in the Bengaluru event. She expressed frustration over false reports and released another video showcasing herself cooking at home.

Last Updated : Jun 4, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

TELUGU ACTOR HEMABENGALURU RAVE PARTY CASE UDPATESHEMA ARRESTED IN RAVE PARTY CASE

