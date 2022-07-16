Jaipur: Customs officials at Jaipur International Airport intercepted a passenger on Saturday and seized 2 kg gold from his possession. The recovery could be done only after a detailed examination of his luggage. The passenger had arrived by Air Arabia Flight No. G9435 from Sharjah and was intercepted on the basis of suspicion at 4:25 in the morning.

According to BB Atal, Assistant Commissioner of Customs, "The accused was asked numerous questions but remained evasive and couldn't provide any satisfactory explanation as he denied any type of concealment." The officials moved on to personal searches on the basis of his gestures. During the personal search of the passenger, the officials found nothing but remained suspicious. It was only during a detailed examination a wire-like substance was recovered from the trolley bag which was later identified as two rhodium polished wires containing gold."

After processing, Gold of 99.50 per cent purity weighing 2170.300 grams valued at Rs. 1 crore 12 lakh 20 thousand was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The accused has been arrested. As per the details the arrested accused revealed during interrogation, that some of his acquaintances in Sharjah had asked him to smuggle the gold to India and in exchange, he arranged his flight tickets and gave him money as well.