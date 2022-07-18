Amaravati/Bhadrachalam: Flood in river Godavari showed a significant decline on Monday as the discharge fell to 21.44 lakh cusecs even as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Collectors of affected districts to step up relief measures while Telangana CM K. Chanrasekhar Rao visited the flood ravaged Bhadrachalam district.

The flood levels in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district receded on Monday but the river was still flowing above the danger mark. The water level, which has been receding for the last two days, stood at 56.80 feet at 6 a.m. However, the third flood level warning continued.

According to district collector D. Anudeep, 16.29 lakh cusecs of water is being let out downstream. With the inflows coming down from upstream, the flood level has receded. The river had been flowing above third flood level (53 feet) for over a week due to heavy rains in north Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra.

The highest flood level of 71.30 feet was recorded in the early hours of July 16. According to officials, this was the highest level in more than three decades. The flood discharge had almost reached 25 lakh cusecs. Bhadrachalam town and about 200 villages downstream were inundated and over 20,000 people were evacuated to relief camps.

The famous Godavari bridge, which links the temple town to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, was also closed. This is the second time in the history of this bridge that it has been closed due to floods. The last time it was closed for traffic was in 1986 when water level had reached 75.6 feet. Rao, who visited Bhadrachalam on Sunday, directed officials to continue the relief camps in view of the forecast of rains till July 29.

He announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to every affected family. The government will also provide 20 kg rice to each of the flood-hit families for two months. Meanwhile, the met office has forecast heavy rains in parts of Telangana on Monday. IMD centre at Hyderabad forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Hyderabad and its surroundings experienced heavy rains on Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday. The state had been receiving heavy rains for more than a week. The rains, which on July 14-15, resumed again on July 16. Meanwhile, educational institutions which had remained closed for a week due to rains reopened on Monday.

AP CM held a videoconference with the Collectors and senior officials and asked them to start distributing relief to all affected families in the next 48 hours. "Water level is gradually falling. However, continue the relief camps wherever required. Ensure supply of food and quality drinking water. Also focus on sanitation," the Chief Minister said.

He wanted the officials concerned to enumerate the damages to properties, agricultural and horticultural crops in ten days. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take measures for prevention of communicable diseases in the aftermath of the flood. He said there was no dearth of money and whatever additional quantum of funds required would be sanctioned to the affected districts. (with Agency inputs)