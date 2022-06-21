Srinagar: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. In a tweet, Azad said, "I have tested Covid positive today and am under home quarantine."

Also read: Won't accept No. 2 post: Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting Sonia

Of late there has been an upward trend in the number of Covid cases being reported daily in the country. There are, however, no reports of any fatalities during the recent surge. (IANS)