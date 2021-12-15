Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Yashvardhan Singh, the younger brother-in-law of General Bipin Rawat, has accused the Madhya Pradesh state government of seizing his land sans permission. He expressed his concerns via a social media post on Facebook/Meta.

In the post, he alleged that on the day of the final rites of his sister Madhulika Rawat and her husband General Bipin Rawat, he found out that a piece of land in his personal possession is being used for the construction of a National Highway by the state government without his prior permission.

He further said that no compensation is being offered to him for the land, and that the police has got orders to take legal action against him or anyone else in case of interference in the matter.

Yashavardhan Singh owns a piece of land in the Rajabagh Sohagpur area, adjoining Shahdol - the native place of Gen. Rawat's wife Madhulika. This land, which is adjacent to the main road, has been acquired by the state government and is being used for the construction of the national highway.

According to the allegations by Singh, the state authorities had encroached on the said area while he was in Delhi attending the funeral of Gen. Rawat and his wife.

He added that no prior information was given to him and that he learnt about the matter when the contractor had called him to the construction site.

Yashvardhan further alleged that his land has been wrongly occupied. He also clarified that around Dussehra, he had spoken to the collector in this regard, but never mentioned about any kind of land acquisition.

In this whole matter, Collector Vandana Vaidya says that she will order an investigation and will send the Tehsildar and other concerned officers to the spot.

She reassured that there will be more clarity on the matter once the investigation unearths the conditions under which the construction was initiated.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has sought complete information from Shahdol SP in this matter. He tweeted and said that if any kind of illegal action is involved in this matter, he will personally look into it and will ensure strict action against the culprits.

Also read: Last rites of Gen Rawat to be performed today with full military honours