New Delhi: The final journey of General Rawat is scheduled to start from his residence to the Brar Square Crematorium at around 2 pm on Friday. The security apparatus at the Brar Square Crematorium is beefed up with security personnel guarding the area in order to prevent any untoward incident.

The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg after 2 pm and reach the Brar Square crematorium. Civilians can pay homage to General Rawat from 11 pm to 12.30 pm at his Kamraj Marg residence today while the military personnel can pay their last respects between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.

To mark their presence felt at the final rites of the CDS, Army Commander of Sri Lanka General Shavendra Silva and Lt General Waker-us-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer of Bangladesh Armed Forces Division, will be attending the funeral.

Due to the extreme severity of the air crash, as of now only Bipin Rawat's, his wife and Brigadier Lakhwinder body's identification has been done while the last rites of Brigadier LS Lidder are planned at the Brar Square Crematorium in the Delhi Cantonment at 9 am.

For the remaining others, all possible measures are being taken for their identification considering the sensitivities and emotional well-being of loved ones. The close family members of all deceased personnel are arriving today in Delhi and all necessary assistance and support are being provided to them to attend the funeral.

