Jaipur: Khiladi Lal Bairwa, Member of Legislative Assembly and Chairperson of SC Commission, said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should accept the offer to become the National President of the party if Sachin Pilot is nominated for the CM's post, clearing his stand in support of Sachin Pilot. Without mincing his words, he said that if Pilot is nominated for the CM's position, then no one has a problem with it. This is a huge statement given that Bairwa is considered an MLA of the Gehlot camp.

Khiladi Lal Bairwa on CM candidate of Rajasthan

Indicating possible changes in Rajasthan politics in the coming days, Bairwa commented that Gehlot is a seasoned leader and has held high posts in the party, including that of a CM. Bairwa further said that Gehlot should prepare the new generation for politics and accept the post of National President. According to him, nominating Pilot for the post of Rajasthan CM is in line with the sentiments of the youth.

The decision to appoint a non-Gandhi to the post of party President has come after BJP alleged Congress party of nepotism. Sonia Gandhi in the contemplation camp held in Udaipur sternly said that the party has given a lot to its members and now it is time to return the favour, hinting at changes in the Cabinet. As the elections of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are scheduled for the end of the year, serious brainstorming has begun.

He said that in Rajasthan, there are big leaders of different castes, be it scheduled caste, Gujjars, Meenas, Jats, Brahmins or Rajputs. "Every member will have to prepare Congress in retaining its position. Deputy CMs and Cabinet ministers need to represent every caste and only then will Congress be able to win the Rajasthan Assembly elections," added Bairwa.