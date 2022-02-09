Chandigarh: At one time the attire of political parties represented their ideology But over time, the dress culture changed and so did the ideology of the activists. The Gandhi cap and white turban, which became the identity during the freedom struggle, later became the legacy of the Congress. But now that too has disappeared.

The Nehru jacket was also part of the Congress identity but now even the Congress has left behind that culture. The Akalis used to wear blue turbans. but now it has lost its popularity. One of the hallmarks of the Aam Aadmi Party, which entered politics a decade ago, was Gandhi cap during Anna Hazare's movement. Now that too is missing.

The reins of politics are now in the hands of the hands of youth who are more comfortable in jeans and tea t-shirts. They are also well-versed in social media. The difference is obvious. The old guard of parties is preserving the legacy of traditional dresses which was once common in the political circle. However, the once-popular attires are of no importance to the youth. The traditional dress and slogans of a party have also been the hallmark of its ideology.

The Gandhi cap made its mark during the non-cooperation movement in 1918. Its ideological impact was as such that the British Government tried to ban it. After independence, Congress incorporated the Gandhi cap into the party's identity. Similarly, the jacket of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru became a part of the staple dress of Congress leaders and workers.

Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rajiv Gandhi, and many other veteran Congress leaders continued the tradition of wearing the Gandhi cap. The first Chief Minister of Punjab Gopi Chand Bhargav and other Chief Ministers like Bhim Sen Sachar and Ram Kishan also continued the tradition. There was a time when wearing a Gandhi cap on Independence Day was considered an honor.

But in the culture of Punjab, the turban took the place of the Gandhi cap as people from almost every sect wore turbans. The Gandhi cap tradition started but was limited to the Congress party. During the elections, Congress activists and candidates also wore Gandhi caps and khadi kurtas. But gradually this tradition was confined to the Seva Dal wing of the Congress. Now in Congress too the Gandhi cap or the khadi kurta pajamas or the Nehru jacket is missing.

When Capt. Amarinder Singh's government came to power in Punjab instead of the white turbans, light-colored turbans were in vogue in Congress. During his visit to Punjab on Fabruary 6, Rahul Gandhi was seen without Gandhi topi and Nehru jacket. Moreover, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu is never seen in such a dress. Congress leader Balwinder Narang, who was active in the Malwa region of Punjab, said that Congress workers were targeted by terrorists during the insurgency. That is why Congress workers had distanced themselves from dress culture to save themselves at that time.

Punjab Congress Vice President Gurwinder Singh Bali said that the old Congress leaders sometimes uphold the dress tradition. But the youth of the new age do not like to wear khadi kurta. Since Punjab has a large Sikh population that wears turbans, it is not possible to wear a Gandhi hat.

Also Read: Underdeveloped Malwa key to forming govt in Punjab: Here's why

Similarly, the blue turban, which is considered to be the identity of the warrior, gained cultural significance during pre-independence and post-independence movements. The Akali Dal took the blue turban as the identity of the party workers. Even today the Akali Dal has a tradition of wearing a blue turban. But for the younger generation in fashion, blue, as well as other colors, are important. Especially during the elections, the saffron flags and blue turbans of the Akali Dal used to flood their rallies.

But now the situation has changed. Bhagwan Das Ahuja, a turban wholesaler from Gidderbaha town in rural Malwa, said that until a few years ago, the demand for blue and saffron turbans was on the rise as elections approached. But now there is no such thing as a special color. Akali Dal state spokesperson and former minister Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said that even today Akali Dal workers wear blue and saffron turbans. He said that there must be some more colors in the attire of youth workers.

A similar situation existed in the Aam Aadmi Party during the last Punjab Assembly elections 2017. Aam Aadmi Party's Gandhi hat had become their identity. The Sikhs of Punjab were also engaged in party propaganda by wearing hats on turbans. But the campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party by its rivals has decreased the interest of Gandhi topi in Punjab as it suggested that the person wearing it is non-Punjabi. As a result, the use of Gandhi hat in the Aam Aadmi Party was reduced. Although no leader has formally issued any instructions regarding the Gandhi hat.

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been visiting Punjab frequently during the elections, and other leaders are also not wearing the Gandhi hat. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the Gandhi hat was part of a movement in the past and still is. The connection between the hat and AAP has been established in the minds of the people.

In Punjab, however, the number of turban wearers is much higher in rural areas and among the youth. That is why the Gandhi hat was less visible.

Professor Bhupinder Singh, a well-known author from Patiala who monitors politics and his activities, said that in the "age of rapid defection, a single ideology has now disappeared. A politician who leaves home in the morning on election days is seen joining another party in the evening. In such circumstances, having a dress or a turban or a hat that reflects the ideology of a party casts doubt on one's loyalty."