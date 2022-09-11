Shilong (Meghalaya): At least four of the six undertrial prisoners, who escaped from Jowai district prison on Saturday, were beaten to death allegedly by the residents of Shangpung village in Meghalaya's Jaintia hills. Videos of the attack were widely circulated on social media on Sunday. In the videos, the villagers can be seen beating the escaped prisoners with rods and sticks.

The gang had fled from the Jowai district Jail on September 10, attacking a guard with a knife. "Six prisoners escaped from the district jail at around 2 am," Inspector General of Prisons Jerry FK Marak was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The official is conducting a preliminary investigation into the matter.