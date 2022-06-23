Kurukshetra (Haryana): Four BJP candidates from the same family won in Urban body elections, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. BJP candidate Sakshi Khurana won the Ladwa Municipality Chairman seat in Kurukshetra district while her husband, Amit Khurana (Ward 10); her sister-in-law, Smriti Khurana (Ward 7), and her mother-in-law, Kaushalya (Ward 5) won the councilor's post from their respective wards.

Sakshi has registered her victory by securing 5818 votes against 4402 of her rival Congress supported candidate Sumit Bansal. Earlier also, Sakshi Khurana has been the Municipality President for the last 5 years. Former MLA Pawan Saini congratulate the winning candidates.