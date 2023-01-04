Mangaluru(Karnataka): Nalin Kumar Kateel, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mangaluru, courted controversy on Monday by stating that party cadres should concentrate on the issue of 'Love Jihad' and not on road and sewage problems.

The Lok Sabha MP made the remarks while addressing party workers at 'Booth Vijaya Abhiyana' in Mangaluru on Monday. During the event, he said, "Don't talk about small issues like road works and sewerage development, the BJP government should come to power to stop the love jihad which is a question of your children's lives," Kateel said.

'If PFI (Popular Front of India) was not banned, BJP leaders would not have survived. Their photos would have been garlanded. By banning PFI, the nationalists benefited. This was done by the BJP government led by Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Otherwise, there would have been serial killings of Hindus,' he said.

"There have been no bomb blasts in the country since 2014. The only reason is Amit Shah's government in the country and Basavaraj Bommai's government in Karnataka. He said that the BJP government, which has banned cow slaughter, will also bring a law against love jihad," MP said.

" Our future is in the hands of BJP. If DK Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister, terrorists will come to the streets," he said adding " if Congress is voted to power, we will release those who blasted cooker bombs, we will withdraw the ban on PFI."

'Love Jihad will increase if Congress comes to power. They will withdraw laws against religious conversion too. Cow slaughter will continue. The people of the state now have to decide whether they want a new Karnataka or a land of terror,' he added.

Reacting to the allegation Shivakumar tweeted "No surprises, when have BJP's priorities ever been about development or employment? Atleast the party is being honest about it now. Don't worry, people of Karnataka will tell BJP what they are going to choose soon."