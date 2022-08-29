Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The rise in the number of unclaimed corpses floating in swollen rivers of Uttarakhand during the monsoon has put rescue team officials belonging to NDRF and SDRF on their toes. After the receipt of information that three bodies were spotted floating in the Song river in the Laal Tappad area of Dehradun, the SDRF team rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

By the time, the SDRF rescue team arrived at the spot to fish out bodies, two cadavers were already swept away in the strong currents of the river, whereas a woman's body was taken out after a lot of efforts by the rescue team and local police. SDRF commander Manikant Mishra, who was overseeing the rescue operation, said, "Two bodies were swept away in the strong currents of the river. Efforts are on to trace the two missing bodies."

Besides, the spotting of corpses in the Song river in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun, it is learnt that from the SDRF that the number of bodies retrieved from various rivers in the state has gone up during the monsoon. As per the data provided by the Uttarakhand police department, from June to August 26, 30 bodies were taken out from different rivers of the state comprising the Ganga river at Rishikesh, Song river in Dehradun, and several other rainfed rivers whereas 28 bodies were recovered from the remaining rivers of the state. Similarly, two bodies were recovered by the SDRF team in Uttarkashi, two bodies were found floating in the Ganga river at Haridwar, 10 corpses were fished out from rivers in the Nainital area whereas three bodies were found floating in a river in the Tanakpur area of Uttarakhand.