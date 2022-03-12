Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a factory in the congested Tangra area in Kolkata on Saturday evening. The fire broke out at around 6 pm on Saturday and the fire was yet to be brought fully under control till 8.30 pm.

According to police sources initially, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot and later eight more joined them in extinguishing the fire. There has not been any casualty so far. However, three firemen became sick due to the smoke while they attempted to douse the flames.

The local people alleged that the fire tenders were late in arriving at the spot. However, the fire services department officials denied the allegation.The firegighters struggled to bring the flames under control because of the congested locality.