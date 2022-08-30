Ranchi: Seema Patra, the wife of ex-IAS officer turned politician Maheshwar Patra, is allegedly absconding since Ranchi's Argora police station lodged an FIR against her for brutally tormenting her tribal maid. On Tuesday, the magistrate recorded the victim's statement under section 164.

The FIR was lodged under sections 323, 325, 346, and 347 of the IPC and provisions of the SC-ST act 1989, based on Vivek Baski's complaint. Hatia DSP Raja Mitra has been appointed as the investigative officer of the case.

The maid, Sunita, was rescued by the police from the politician's house in Ashok Nagar, Ranchi, on August 22. The maid was sent to RIMS, Ranchi for proper medical care as she suffered numerous burns on her body. She had poor health and she alleged that Patra used to lock her in a room without food and water. Patra used to thrash and force the maid to clean washrooms by licking, police sources said.

Sunita, who was allegedly held hostage for a long time at the politician's residence, was doing domestic work for the last eight years. During the medical examination of the victim, numerous scars and burn marks were found, and also the victim's teeth were damaged after the accused allegedly punched her face.

The maid sought help when she was not allowed to leave the house. Vivek Baski, a Personnel Department officer, learned of the atrocities committed against Sunita and he informed DC Rahul Kumar Sinha. According to the complaint, Seema Patra’s son Ayushman who is admitted to RINPAS, a psychiatric hospital in Ranchi, objected to the brutal behavior against the maid, and to cover up the incident, Ayushman was sent to RINPAS, as a mental patient.