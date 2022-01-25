Itanagar: Apun Tarom, father of Arunachal Pradesh boy Miriam Tarom, who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary steps to bring back his son from China. The farmer hopes that he and his son along with the rest of the family and the villagers will be able to celebrate Republic day together.

Father of Arunachal boy in Chinese captivity seeks PM’s help to get him back

Taron said that his son along with his friend Johnny Yuing went on hunting at Siyangla area but due to darkness they had lost their way back home from the hunting, suddenly the Chinese Army came and took Miriam in their captivity, while his friend Johnny Yuing managed to flee from the area.”

On Sunday, the Chinese Army revealed that they have found a missing Indian boy from Arunachal Pradesh. However, there was no development after that. Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh from where the victim teen belongs shares an international boundary with China and the locals go to the interior areas along the border for hunting.

Read : China gunning for India’s hunting grounds, pastures