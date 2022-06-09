Barmer: Bridegroom Radheshyam, 22, a farmer took out his marriage procession on 51 tractors on Wednesday at Baytu sub-division in Sevaniyala village of Barmer. His father, Sonaram said that a tractor is the identity of the farmer, so he took out the son's procession on a tractor instead of a luxury vehicle and they took out around a one-kilometer-long wedding procession. In the procession, the groom himself reached his in-laws' house by driving a tractor

Sonaram told that when he was married, "the procession went on camels and I wished that my son's procession should also come out on camels, but nowadays it is difficult to get such a number of camels. In such a situation, I have taken out my son's procession on the tractor which is called the identity of the farmer, which comes in handy for the farmer all the time".

The groom Radheshyam said, "I never thought that my procession would go on a tractor, but when this is what my father wanted, I agreed. I am happy that my procession took place on 51 tractors. There were only 30 tractors with the house and family members and some people of the village brought their tractors for the ceremony. About 150 people carried out the procession on 51 tractors."

"Earlier, due to lack of resources, the procession used to go on bullock carts and camels, whereas with time, the craze for luxury vehicles has increased among the people. In many cases, the groom has come to pick up his bride by helicopter but this wedding has topped all the other types of wedding processions", said the groom's father.