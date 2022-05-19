Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar, who quit the party recently, has joined the BJP in New Delhi on Thursday. Jakhar joined the saffron party in the national capital in the presence of party President JP Nadda today. Jakhar on Saturday had quit the grand old party during a Facebook live. Jakhar's resignation comes after the party's action against him over alleged “anti-party activities”.

"I welcome Sunil Jakhar to Bharatiya Janata Party. He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab," BJP president JP Nadda said.

Over the party's decision to remove him from the party posts, Jakhar said the party president Sonia Gandhi had “broken my heart”. “Instead of giving notice, they could have spoken to me,” he said while bidding “goodbye and good luck to Congress” during the Facebook Live. Jakhar said that it was “important for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to stay in the party, but they have to see for themselves what is right and what is wrong”.

Pertinently, the Congress Disciplinary Committee had recommended to party president Sonia Gandhi that Jakhar be suspended for two years after Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary had written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi seeking disciplinary action against Jakhar for his controversial remarks about former CM Charanjit Singh Channi. But, the Congress High Command did not take any action against him due to his seniority and contribution to the party in the past. Jakhar was upset with Congress for selecting Channi as the CM instead of Amarinder Singh.

Also read: Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar quits