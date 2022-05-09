Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter has started between militants and security forces in the Shirmal area of Zainapora village in South Kashmir's Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. A cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched based on specific inputs regarding the presence of militants in the area, reports say, adding that some of them are trapped as the area is under siege. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a Pakistani militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a local militant were killed in Kulgam district. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Pakistani militant was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and was also involved in various terror crimes. The other one was a local militant who was also involved in the killing of a civilian belonging to a minority community namely Satish Kumar Singh on April 13 in Kakran, Kulgam.

