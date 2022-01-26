Delhi: An eight-year-old girl was gang-raped by two minors in the New Usmanpur area of North East Delhi on Monday. According to Delhi Police, the victim was playing when one of the accused boys lured her and took her to his house nearby.

Both accused who raped the victim are in the age group of 10-12 years. The girl went out to play at around 2 pm and came back at 4.30 pm. Returning home, the victim complained of pain and narrated the ordeal to her mother.

Following this, her mother took her to the police station and filed a complaint. The victim was then counseled by Child Welfare Commission and sent for a medical examination where rape got confirmed. As the girl suffered severe injuries she went through surgery and now shifted to ICU.

Based on the information given by the mother, the boys were apprehended on Tuesday from their houses, and a case got registered under sections 363 and 376 AB of IPC and Posco Act in New Usmanpur police station, said a police official. The matter was also reported to the Delhi Commission for Women.

(With agency inputs)

