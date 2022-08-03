New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed off the premises belonging to 'Young Indian', located in the office of Congress-owned National Herald newspaper in New Delhi, providing instructions to not open the office premises without prior permission from the agency.

The seal has been put in place to avoid tampering with evidence related to the ongoing money laundering probe against National Herald. Notably, the alleged money laundering probe also involves Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

The order issued by the agency also said the decision to seal premises was owing to no one being present in the office at the time. Security was meanwhile beefed up in front of AICC headquarters in Delhi, as per a tweet by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. "Delhi Police blocking the road to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious…" Ramesh said in his tweet.