Jalandhar: Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was questioned by the ED for over six hours in a money-laundering investigation linked to sand mining in the state, officials said on Thursday.

The federal agency recorded the statement of the 59-year-old Congress leader under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he left the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) zonal office in Jalandhar late on Wednesday night.

Channi tweeted to say he was "summoned by the ED yesterday regarding the mining case". "I attended and replied to the queries put by them to the best of my knowledge. A challan, in this case, has already been presented by ED in the Hon'ble court. The authorities have not asked me to come again," he posted on the social media platform.

Honey was arrested on the intervening night of February 3 and 4 by the ED which recovered about Rs 100 million in cash, gold worth lakhs, and an expensive watch from the premises he owned. The ED filed a chargesheet against Bhupinder Singh Honey on March 31 after which he was sent to jail by the court on April 6. It was expected that Channi will be summoned by the ED.

