New Delhi: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the Election Commission of India has now become a branch of the BJP since the poll body stayed silent when the saffron party campaigned on the basis of religious propaganda in Himachal Pradesh. "Election Commission of India (ECI) has now become a branch of the BJP. It stays silent, like when BJP campaigned on the basis of religious propaganda in Himachal Pradesh. ECI is no longer independent like it used to be. ECI conducts election on BJP's signals," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said. (With Agency inputs)