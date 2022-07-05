Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 187 km southeast of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Tuesday.

The depth of the earthquake was 30 km which occurred at 8:05 am early in morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 08:05:04 IST, Lat: 10.27 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 187km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted. (ANI)