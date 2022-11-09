New Delhi : Strong tremors were felt across north India and parts of Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand along the Nepal border. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which struck at 1.57 am, was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The region has been experiencing lower magnitude quakes for the last few days.

The National Earthquake Monitoring Centre of Nepal said a 6.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 2.12 am. The epicentre was Doti district. Two moderate earthquakes preceded the stronger tremor that jolted western Nepal, a 5.7 magnitude tremor at 9.07 pm on Tuesday and a 4.1 magnitude one shortly after at 9.56 pm. The epicentre was the same, it said.

The tremors were felt across north India, including in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh as well as in India's national capital Delhi and its suburbs of Gurugram and Ghaziabad. Many people shared their experiences on Twitter, posting videos of people rushing out of their homes and neighbours gathering in groups, huddled over their phones as they tried to find out what had happened and where the epicentre was. One video showed a chandelier shaking.

I'm just 80 km away from the centre of this earthquake I tell you guys ... I was in deep sleep. My table started hitting the wall...Almirah made soundand my bed shook It was for at least 50 to 70 seconds, posted Dinesh Sharma, who said he is based in Pilibhit near the border.

The locals in the national capital who felt the earthquake tremors in the city in the early hours of Wednesday recounted their experiences of the jolt they faced. Talking to media, a passenger at the ISBT (Inter State Bus Terminal) Delhi said, "We were getting off an auto when we felt the tremors. The auto driver also got scared, and as I looked around, I could see others felt it too. It stopped soon after." An auto-driver, Ranjan said, "I was taking a passenger on the ride. We felt the tremors of the earthquake. The passenger deboarded immediately. We felt it for quite some time." Another passenger waiting at the ISBT said, "I felt the tremor. I told the people around me."

A taxi driver, Salman said, "We felt the ground shaking. Some people felt it, some did not. The people living and working overnight in Noida shared their experiences of the scenario erupting with the sudden strike of the earthquake. Sunny, a working professional, said that once the earthquake was felt, the alarm of the office went off and they immediately ran outside the office. The guard rang the alarm once the earthquake came. The company had taken precautions. We all including the managers and HRs had come out of the building. The earthquake was tremendous. We were scared, he said.

Another person, Suraj Tiwari said that they remained outside the office for nearly 10 minutes as a precaution. "I was taking my coffee and my seat shook. The alarm of the office went off after which we ran outside the building. We remained inside the office for nearly 10 minutes and then went inside and started our work, he said. Vishvesh, another local said, "We were working and then we started shaking. The alarm went off. We went outside the office."

In Greater Noida, Prajusha, a local said, "I was in the office when earthquake occurred. Only after it ended did we realise it was a strong earthquake. We then left the building." Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal. Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal, National Center for Seismology tweeted. (with agency input)