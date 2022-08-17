EAM Jaishankar defends India for importing crude oil from Russia
Published on: 10 minutes ago
Bangkok (Thailand) : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 16 defended India on importing Russian crude oil while addressing Indian community in Thailand. He said, “We've been very honest about our interest. I have a country with per capita income of $2000, these aren't people who can afford higher energy prices. My moral duty to ensure best deal." (ANI)
