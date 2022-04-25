Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 3.129 kilograms of heroin estimated at around Rupees 21.90 crore at Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad on Monday. They kept surveillance of the airport and conducted inspections on the basis of the inputs. The heroin was recovered from a woman from Malawian, South Africa came to Hyderabad from Nairobi via Doha.

The DRI officials said that the seized drugs are worth 21.90 crores in the international market. They arrested the woman passenger and remanded her in judicial custody while the investigation is going on. "Thorough examination of her checked-in baggage (trolley bag) by the DRI officers revealed a concealment of 3.129 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 21.90 crore in the international grey market," the DRI said.