Bagalkot (Karnataka): Strange but true, doctors have removed 187 coins from the abdomen of a mentally ill patient on Tuesday. The patient was admitted in hospital with the complaints of vomiting and abdominal discomfort. The surgery was done by Hanagal Shree Kumareshwar Hospital and Research Centre in Bagalkot as the patient was admitted there.

According to the doctor, the patient has been suffering from psychiatric disorder and has been swallowing coins for the last two to three months. He came to hospital with the complaints of vomiting and pain in his belly. After thorough examination, doctors have reached the conclusion that the patient is having abundant currency coins in his stomach.